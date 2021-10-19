Xiaomi 11T Pro Might Launch in India Very soon

Xiaomi organised a global launch event in September to announce the Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro phones. It is speculated that Xiaomi will be launching its 11T series in India soon. During the last month-end, the Indian version of this phone was spotted at the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards). As per the latest news, this phone has come up in the IMEI database. These listings suggest that the launch maybe sooner than we expect it to be. The 2017113SI model number is of the Xiaomi 11T Pro’s Indian version. Though this handset has been seen in BIS in September, now it has made its appearance at the IMEI database. There is no information given about the specs of this smartphone.

But since it is already available in the global market, it is already known to the users. What is left to see is whether the 11T will make its debut in India before the month ends.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro Specifications and Price (International)

The 11T Pro launched in the international market comes with a 6.67-inch touchscreen with Full HD+ resolution 1b colours and has support for 120Hz refresh rate. The punch-hole display of the smartphone also features a 16MP selfie camera. As far as the rear cameras are concerned, this handset is equipped with a triple camera set-up. It has a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 5MP tele macro snapper. This device runs on MUI 12.5 based Android 11 OS.

The 11T Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. This phone comes with 128GB of inbuilt storage and is also packed with a 5,000mAh battery capacity which supports 120W fast charging.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro is a dual-SIM mobile that accepts Nano sim cards. It was launched in three colours - Moonlight White, Celestial Blue and Meteorite Gray.

In terms of connectivity, this device does have options including Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, NFC, Infrared, USB Type-C, 3G, and 4G. For sensors, it has an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, fingerprint sensor, compass and proximity sensor.

In Europe, the 8GB RAM with 128 GB, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage and 12GB and 256GB storage versions are selling for 649 euros, 699 euros and 749 euros respectively.