BSNL Extends Multi-Recharge Facility to Three More Plans

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has extended the multi-recharge facility for its customers. The multi-recharge facility will now be available for three more prepaid plans from the state-run telco. BSNL had introduced the multi-recharge facility for customers back in 2020. With this facility, users could recharge with prepaid plans of the same denomination in advance. A user could recharge a maximum of 2 times in advance with the same denomination. Now, the telco has made three more prepaid plans eligible for the offer. These prepaid plans are - STV 99, STV 319, and PV 666.

BSNL Prepaid Plans That Come With Multi-Recharge Facility

The STV 99 is available for a cost of Rs 99 and offers users 22 days of validity. Further, users are entitled to receive unlimited voice calling, 99 SMS, and PRBT service. This plan doesn’t offer data benefits to the users.

Moving on, the STV 319 offers 75 days of validity, unlimited voice calling, 300 SMS/day, and 10GB of data. All of this is available to users for a mere cost of Rs 319.

PV 666 is available for a cost of Rs 666 and it comes with a validity of 120 days. This plan offers unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data along with a free subscription to Zing.

Now the users can recharge with these prepaid plans from BSNL multiple times in advance so that they don’t have to worry about their next recharge. The next recharge plan will only start once the user’s existing plan’s validity ends. BSNL intimates the user about the same via a text message.

The multi-recharge facility is a good service; especially for people who don’t like recharging again and again. This facility is also useful for people who want to recharge their parents’ SIM cards and not worry about being disconnected from them. There are a lot of plans available from BSNL that have multi-recharge facility.