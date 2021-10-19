Oppo Reno6 5G Review: Affordable Premium Smartphone

After reviewing the Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G, I thought the experience with the Reno6 5G would feel a little downgraded. I was wrong. The Oppo Reno6 5G feels like a replica of the Reno6 Pro 5G. Unlike the Reno6 Pro 5G that comes with a curved display, the Oppo Reno6 5G comes with a flat-edge display. Further, there’s a difference in the SoC that powers both devices. But apart from these differences, there isn’t much to ponder on. The Reno6 5G also promises a smooth and premium experience just like its big brother Reno6 Pro 5G. Let’s take a look at all that the device has to offer.

Oppo Reno6 5G Review: Body and Design

Right out of the box, the Oppo Reno6 5G is one of the most attractive smartphones you will see in the market today. It has the same glow finish that the Reno6 Pro 5G has. The flat edges at the sides make it look a lot like the iPhone 12 series devices. The rear part of the body is very similar to that of the Reno6 Pro 5G (review).

The power button is on the right side, while the volume rockers are on the left. The SIM tray, along with the speakers and the USB Type-C port, is at the bottom. There’s no other smartphone in the Indian market at the price range of Rs 30,000, which looks as good as the Reno6 5G does. The edges are square, but they don’t feel pointy in the fingers, and since the device weighs only 182 grams, you won’t feel uncomfortable holding it for long periods.

The device is slightly thicker than what I would have liked, but it works since it is not too heavy. Let’s take a look at the display and the performance of the smartphone.

Oppo Reno6 5G Review: Display, Performance and Battery

The Oppo Reno6 5G comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen. The display of the device supports 90Hz refresh rate and a maximum touch sampling rate of 180Hz. The maximum brightness that this smartphone can touch is 750nits which is not bad.

I used the smartphone under direct sunlight, and there weren’t any major problems in identifying what was on the screen. In fact, the camera images I took under the sharp sunlight came out really good, and I was able to see the details on the images very comfortably because the max brightness of the display is really good.

Whether you are watching a video or playing a game, you can be assured that the display of the Reno6 5G will serve you good. It is responsive and very smooth. However, some users could make a case for 120Hz refresh rate support being absent, and that won’t be wrong. There are many devices that are priced in the same range or below that come with support for 120Hz refresh rate. So Oppo could have really done that as well.

In terms of performance, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC. You can comfortably play heavy games such as Battlegrounds Mobile India, Asphalt 9, and more on this device. However, a subtle warning that the smartphone might get a little warmer than you would like on a heavy gaming session.

It is a 5G supportive device. The 5G bands supported by the Oppo Reno6 5G are n1/n3/n5/n8/n20/n28/n7/n38/n40/n41/n66/n77/n78. Now, this is something that many users will appreciate. Brands such as OnePlus are launching premium and semi-premium devices with support for only one or two 5G bands. But then here is Oppo that is releasing mid-range devices with over thirteen 5G bands support.

The device at the time of the review was running on ColorOS 11.3 based on Android 11. The ColorOS 11.3 was a smooth experience. However, there are still some applications that I couldn’t remove, and that was a bummer. If Oppo genuinely is looking to take over OnePlus in the Indian market, it needs to make the OS cleaner.

As for the case of the day to day battery life, note that the Reno6 5G comes with a 4300mAh battery. It supports 65W fast-charging, and that is a very big convenience. Even though the battery size is small, the fast charging ensures that you can get the device ready to go in no time. While charging, don’t use the smartphone because it can overheat pretty fast.

Oppo Reno6 5G Review: Camera

The Oppo Reno6 5G has a very simple camera application. The interface is very easy to navigate through, and the additional features such as dual-view video, text scanner, Soloop templates, Extra HD mode, and more make the camera experience even better.

The shots that I took from the smartphone came out to be better than what I expected. Oppo has raised the bar of its camera with the Reno6 5G. Especially the close-up shots were so good. I am attaching the images below for you.

Oppo Reno6 5G Review: Conclusion

It would be very safe for me to say that the Oppo Reno6 5G is a premium mid-range smartphone. The Reno6 5G is one of the best mid-range Android devices that I have ever used. Right from the design to the complete experience, I enjoyed my time with the device. In fact, so much so that I really miss it in my hands. Frankly, I never thought that I would ever say that I am ok with the ColorOS. With the ColorOS 12, things might change even further, and the user experience might go even higher with these devices.

The Oppo Reno6 5G is available in India for a price of Rs 29,990 (8GB+128GB). There are no other variants of the smartphone.