Mi Band 5, Oppo Band Style Available for Same Price Now

Multiple smart wearables made their entry into the Indian market in 2020 and 2021. The thing is, unlike smartphones, consumers have a lot less experience with smart bands and smartwatches. Thus, it becomes a little hard for an average consumer to make the best decision while purchasing a smart band or a fitness band. Brands such as Xiaomi, Noise, Oppo, OnePlus, and more have announced very aggressively priced fitness bands in India.

The Mi Band 5 from Xiaomi, which came to the market yesteryear, and the Oppo Band Style, which was launched in March 2021, are now both priced the same. Both of them are now priced the same. So which one should you pick? Here’s a few things that might help you decide.

Mi Band 5 Specifications and Price

The Mi Band 5 is now available for Rs 1,999. It weighs 11.9 grams and comes with a 1.1-inch AMOLED display. The max brightness that this band can support is 450 nits. The Mi Band 5 packs a 125mAh battery that can last for up to two weeks on moderate usage.

This fitness band can pair with the Mi Fit application and will be compatible with devices running on Android 5.0 and above; iOS 10.0 and above. It comes with support for 11 professional sports modes. Since it is 5ATM rated, you can wear the smart band comfortably while swimming. The Mi Band 5 can automatically detect activities such as running and walking.

Its healthy features include sleep monitoring, guided breathing exercise, women’s health tracker, Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI), calories burnt, and more.

Oppo Band Style Specifications and Price

The Oppo Band Style is also priced at Rs 1,999. It weighs 10.3 grams without the strap. So with strap, it should be anywhere around what Mi Band 5 weighs. The features are almost the same. There is a 100mAh battery inside, and it can run up to 12 days comfortably. It supports 12 exercise modes, including swimming, Cricket, yoga, and more. There is support for SpO2 monitoring, sleep monitoring, breathing exercise, etc.

If you want a slightly larger battery, try out the Mi Band 5. But if you want something that’s launched recently, you can go for the Oppo Band Style. Honestly, apart from a few very minor differences, there’s nothing too different about these bands. Either of them is a safe buy.