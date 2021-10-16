BSNL New Google Nest Mini, Nest Hub Offers for Broadband Users

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced new Google Nest Mini and Google Nest Hub offers for its existing and new broadband customers. This announcement comes on the back of the regularisation of all the popular Bharat Fibre plans across the country. Now customers going for select broadband packs from BSNL will be eligible to get their hands on the Google Nest Mini and Google Nest Hub by paying a fraction of what the concerned gadgets actually cost.

BSNL Google Nest Mini Offer

First of all, note that the Google Nest Mini offer for the new Bharat Fibre/AirFibre plans will be different from the offer for the old Bharat Fibre/DSL broadband plans. Here’s the offer for the new Bharat Fibre/AirFibre plans.

The new Bharat Fibre/AirFibre plans will extend the offer of purchasing the Google Nest Mini for 13 months by paying Rs 1,287 (13 months x Rs 99). Customers who go for at least the new Rs 799 or above plans from the BSNL’s FTTH, AirFibre, and DSL broadband service will be eligible for this offer.

Let’s talk about the Google Nest Mini offer for customers going for the old plans. The terms and conditions of the offer are the same for the old plans just as the new plans, only with a slight difference. BSNL customers going for the old plans will get the offer for 12 months and they have to pay Rs 1,188 (12 months x Rs 99).

For the unaware, the Google Nest Mini’s standalone cost is Rs 4,999. Now, let’s check out the Google Nest Hub offer.

BSNL Google Nest Hub Offer

BSNL’s Google Nest Hub offer for customers either going for the new or old plans require a minimum spend of Rs 1,999 per month on broadband service. So, customers who can afford this can get the Google Nest Hub for an unbelievable price from BSNL.

To get the Google Nest Hub with the new Bharat Fibre/AirFibre plans, customers will have to pay Rs 2587 (13 months x Rs 199). Customers with the old plans will have to pay Rs 2,388 (12 months x Rs 199).

The long-term broadband plan offers for both the old and new plans are different. You can check them out on the official website of BSNL.

As per the terms and conditions of the offer listed by KeralaTelecom, it is a promotional offer from BSNL and will only stay in place for 90 days. The offer will start on October 15, 2021, and will end on January 12, 2022. The offer is further applicable to all the telecom circles including the Andaman and Nicobar.