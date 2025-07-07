Jio 5G Network Down in Rajasthan and Gujarat, Services Restored After an Hour

Reliance Jio’s 5G network faced a short outage on July 7, 2025, affecting users in Rajasthan and Gujarat for about an hour. The issue, limited to 5G users, caused complete loss of signal.

Highlights

  • Jio 5G outage in Rajasthan and Gujarat on July 7, 2025
  • Downtime lasted for about an hour, services resumed by late evening
  • No official statement from Jio yet

jio down indiaReliance Jio’s 5G services went down last night in select regions of Rajasthan and Gujarat, leaving users without 5G connectivity for nearly an hour.

The outage began around 7 PM IST, with users reporting complete loss of signal on their mobile devices. The issue was limited to 5G users only, while 4G services remained unaffected.




Social media was quick to pick up on the disruption, with users posting about "no signal" and #JioDown trending briefly. No calls or mobile data worked for affected users during the period.

By late evening, services were resumed, and most users confirmed that their 5G networks were back online.

Not the First Outage for Jio

This is not the first time Jio users have faced service issues. On June 16, 2025, a similar disruption impacted 5G users across Kerala. Earlier, on September 17, 2024, Jio suffered a major nationwide outage caused by a fire at its IDC data centre, which affected millions of users across India.

Other Telcos Also Faced Outages Recently

It’s not just Jio. Other major telecom operators have also seen network issues in recent months:

Airtel’s network was down in several areas across Tamil Nadu on May 13, 2025, causing disruptions in both calling and mobile data services.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) users experienced an outage on April 18, 2025, with complaints pouring in from metro cities.

As of now, Jio has not issued any official statement explaining the cause of the outage. This marks one of the rare regional outages. We will update this story if Jio responds.

