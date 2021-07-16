Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has been especially focusing on its broadband plans and offering tons of new offers to the customers of these wired broadband services. In a new revelation, BSNL has changed another new promotion for its subscribers wherein the users will be able to get the Google Nest Mini or the Google Nest Hub at an extremely discounted price if they are subscribed to select broadband plans. What’s great about this new offer by BSNL is that it is available to both the DSL customers, or the old broadband plans and even to the new, Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) customers.

BSNL Google Nest Plans Explained

In order to qualify for this offer, the subscribers of BSNL broadband of any plan will have to take a plan with FMC (Fixed Monthly Cost) of Rs 799 or above. In this bracket, the subscribers will get the Google Nest Mini for Rs 1,287 lower from the price of Rs 4,999 for which it retails in the market right now.

In the upper bracket, the subscribers should have a broadband plan of minimum Rs 1,999 FMC under which they would be eligible for Google Nest Hub which will be available to them for Rs 2,587 for the FTTH customers. However, there are some caveats which the subscribers should keep in mind. The users will have to opt for the entire year subscription in which they get the 13th month of free subscription. In addition to this, they will have to pay Rs 99 per month for 13 months, as a one-time fee.

Older BSNL Customers Have More Options

The old DSL subscribers, BBoWiFi subscribers, or the fiber subscribers will get the offer in better terms as they can have the option of subscribing to annual, biennial, triennial payments and they will also get the Google Nest Mini and Nest Hub at a comparatively cheaper cost of Rs 1,188 and Rs 2,388 respectively.

This means that the offer is different for the old and the new subscribers. As per Kerala Telecom, the subscribers in Kerala will be at an advantage, since they can also get the Google Nest Mini to offer on the Rs 777 plans as well. However, the Rs 99 per month extra fee applies to all the customers in this offer.