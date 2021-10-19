macOS Monterey Will be Available from October 25

Apple will release the macOS Monterey for users across the world on October 25, 2021. The release date for the new macOS was announced with the new MacBook Pro lineup. It won’t be a very big update like the macOS Big Sur, but macOS Monterey will also bring significant features into play. With the macOS Monterey, Apple has again tried to make the experience of the users fluid across several Apple products. Here’s everything that you should know about the macOS Monterey.

macOS Monterey Features

macOS Monterey isn’t focused on bringing interface-level changes. This new macOS will instead focus on enhancing the user experience for people using a number of Apple products. The macOS Monterey will bring Universal Control and AirPlay to Mac. With Universal Control, users will be able to multi-task between an iPad and a Mac seamlessly using a single keyboard and a mouse. The Universal Control will also support the use of the Apple Pencil.

Further, with the AirPlay to Mac support, users will be able to share content from their iPhones and iPads to their Mac wirelessly.

To upgrade the productivity experience of the users, macOS Monterey will bring support for Quick Notes. It will help users take down quick notes regardless of whether they are on the web browser or using some other application.

There is also an all-new Safari browser that comes with a new tab design. You can now group all of the tabs under Tab Groups for managing multiple tabs under a single title. The FaceTime app with macOS Monterey will support Spatial Audio and a new Grid View.

To take content sharing to another level, macOS Monterey comes with SharePlay which will enable users in sharing projects, TV shows, movies, and moreover a FaceTime call.

The macOS Monterey will be available for Mac users to download starting October 25, 2021. It won’t be a very major update, but it will definitely help users experience the best of a Mac.