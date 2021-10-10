Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G Review: Power With Beauty

The Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G launched a couple of months back in India. The device has been pegged against the likes of the OnePlus 9R, Mi 11X Pro 5G, and the iPhone 11 now. What’s interesting about this Oppo smartphone is that this is the first time I have felt like Oppo has tried to focus a lot on the user experience. Mind that I haven’t had a lot of experience with the Oppo premium or mid-range smartphones, but the Reno6 series has changed my mind a little about the company’s overall focus.

The device is very decent. It has a beautiful design, a strong camera performance, improved OS, and a premium feel. However, I will say that it is a little over-priced. Let me tell you everything in detail.

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G Review: Design

Out of my complete experience with smartphones, I think the Oppo Reno6 series has the most beautiful Android devices in the market. The Reno6 Pro 5G is just a beauty right out of the box. The Reno6 Pro 5G features the Oppo Reno Glow design, which comes with the AG glass at the rear that feels really beautiful and elegant. While the colours are striking and fancy, Oppo has done a good job to not make them look cheap.

The display is curved for the Reno6 Pro 5G, and it doesn’t bum me out, but I don’t think the flagships necessarily need to come with a curved display. Anyhow, the speakers, SIM tray, USB Type-C port are at the bottom, while the power button is at the right. The volume rockers are at the left side of the body.

The camera bump is solid and looks very much like what we saw on the OnePlus 9 series. If you have been dying to hold a strikingly beautiful device, the Reno6 Pro 5G can be a good one for you.

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G: Performance, Display, and Battery

The Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ OLED curved display. The only thing I am bummed out about is the lack of support for the 120Hz refresh rate. Sure, the device comes with 90Hz refresh rate support, and that is not bad, but at the price Reno6 Pro 5G is selling at, it should have featured 120Hz refresh rate. All of its direct competitors do that. Further, it is supposed to be the ‘Pro’ variant, so it is a little hard for me to understand why Oppo would not do that.

The display is quite smooth. It is as responsive as I would like it to be. The animations and gestures work very fluently as well. The Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G supports both dark and light modes. I have been using the device in the dark mode, and it is really good. There’s also the ‘Eye Comfort’ mode for people who want to save their eyes from the blue light exposure.

There are a host of features that I don’t get to see on other smartphones, including the OnePlus devices. The ‘Black Screen Mode’ and ’01 Ultra Vision Engine’ are a few of them that can be accessed directly through the drop-down menu.

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G is a powerful device. But it is not exactly as powerful as a ‘Pro’ device should be. The Geekbench scores of Reno6 Pro 5G came out to be 806 for single-core and 2631 for multi-core. 806 for a single core isn’t exactly the flagship material that people expect. Its direct competitor, the OnePlus 9R, delivered a single-core score of 938 and a multi-core score of 2961.

Regardless, you can play heavy games on this device. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. The variant that I had for review came with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The Reno6 Pro 5G at the time of review was running on ColorOS V11.3 based on Android 11. Users can increase the RAM by up to 3GB if they have storage available on the device for the same.

Multi-tasking won’t be an issue with the device; however, I think the battery will be an issue. The Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G’s battery drains faster than any other device in the same range that I have used. But the good thing is, it comes with support for 65W fast-charging and packs a 4500mAh battery. You will be able to charge the device in no time.

The device does over-heat a little when playing heavy games. So I would suggest avoid using it when charging for longer times. Let’s not forget that the Reno6 Pro is a 5G smartphone. It comes with support for eleven 5G bands. This will ensure that the device is future-proof for people purchasing it today.

The eleven 5G bands that this smartphone can support are - n1/n3/n5/n7/n8/n28/n38/n40/n41/n77/n78. But the support for 5G has only been restricted to the SIM card slot 1. So you won’t be able to use two 5G SIMs on this device.

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G Review: Camera

Now camera department is where Oppo shows that it has released a ‘Pro’ device. The Oppo Reno6 Pro clicks crisp pictures that are colour accurate and work superbly even with close up shots. You can record videos at up to 4K 60fps. The camera app is very easy to navigate through. Whether you are a OnePlus or an Oppo user, you won’t see a difference in the camera app. The selfie sensor does add auto-beauty, which can be a turn-off for people who want raw images.

I am attaching some of the camera shots below.

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G Review: Price and Conclusion

The Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G is a performer in a true sense. The device looks really good in the hands, but it is even cooler while using. Honestly, the Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G has to be one of the best devices I have ever used.

I am someone who is very sceptical about using curved display smartphones. This is because I fear they break easier than the normal flat-screen displays. But I have really enjoyed my time with the Reno6 Pro 5G.

The Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G is currently available in a single variant for Rs 39,990 on the official website of the company.