BSNL 4G Network Comes to Life as Minister Makes First Call

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is soon expected to compete directly with the likes of Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea (Vi), and Bharti Airtel in the 4G segment. In a new development, the telecom minister of India, Ashwini Vaishnaw, made a voice call over the 4G network of BSNL. The minister has confirmed the same via a tweet. Vaishnaw said that Narendra Modi’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat is taking shape.

BSNL’s 4G network is already live in multiple areas of the country. Further, the state-run telco is also offering a free 4G SIM card to the users until December 31, 2021. It is worth noting that the standalone cost of a BSNL 4G SIM card is just Rs 20, so it is not that big a saving.

When Can BSNL 4G Coverage Across India Come?

It is really hard to say when this will happen. But a few things are already confirmed. First is that, unlike the private telecom operators, BSNL’s 4G networks will be made and run through homegrown technology/equipment. This will mean that BSNL’s 4G networks might be the safest in the country.

The telco had earlier floated the Expression of Interest (EoI) to get proof from the Indian companies that their technology is ready for BSNL to use for 4G. After everything, it is most likely that the 4G tender will go to the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

BSNL getting into the 4G competition will only mean great things for the Indian market and the telecom sector in general. The rush for coming out with better technologies and services from the telecom companies will increase once BSNL starts providing 4G services in India as well. There’s one thing that we can expect from BSNL, and that is great rural 4G coverage. The state-run telco doesn’t operate the way private firms do. While profit is a target, the telco doesn’t undermine rural areas.