Vodafone Idea Affordable 1GB Daily Data Plan Detailed

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in the country, offers multiple prepaid plans to users. These prepaid plans come with varied validities, benefits, and additional offers. It is easy to feel overwhelmed while deciding a good prepaid plan for yourself if there are a ton of plans at your disposal and all of them look decent. Today, we are detailing the 1GB daily data plan from Vi that is also affordable for you, and if this suits your needs, you won’t have to look for multiple plans to decide which is the best for you. Let’s take a look at the complete benefits and the price of the affordable 1GB daily data plan from Vi.

Vodafone Idea 1GB Daily Data Plan

The plan that we are talking about comes for Rs 199. This sub-Rs 200 prepaid plan also comes with an additional over-the-top (OTT) benefit of Vi Movies & TV. However, note that it only carries a validity of 24 days. It would have been ideal if the plan had come with 28 days of validity, but this is a good plan for users who want to test how the telco’s networks perform without overpaying and still getting enough data.

Since the plan offers 1GB of daily data and carries a validity of 24 days, users will get a total of 24GB of data. This Vodafone Idea plan also comes with truly unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. The Vi Movies & TV Basic subscription offered to the users will let them enjoy live TV, news, movies and original shows.

Now Vi also allows the users to access Vi Movies & TV directly through its mobile application. There are no other benefits offered with this plan.

Mind that Vi also offers the same plan for 28 days. But with the 28 days plan, users have to pay Rs 20 more which makes the total price of the plan Rs 219. Further, if the users purchase the Rs 219 plan from the telco’s official website or the mobile application, then Vodafone Idea will offer them 2GB of bonus data on successful completion of the recharge.

The Rs 219 plan also comes with the benefit of unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. There is free access to the Vi Movies & TV Basic. Both the plans are good and are very competitive towards the 1GB daily data offerings from Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio. The Rs 199 plan doesn’t come with a web/app exclusive offer of 2GB bonus data. The Rs 219 plan is a better deal than the Rs 199 plan, to be honest.