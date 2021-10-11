BSNL Asks TCS to Comply With EoI Conditions

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has asked the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to comply with the expressions of interest (EoI) conditions. The state-run telecom operator has asked the Mumbai based TCS to deploy 40W carrier power equipment instead of 20W as mandated. TCS is likely going to be rewarded the 4G tender from BSNL. However, according to an ET Telecom report, TCS had deployed a 20W carrier power equipment.

BSNL has also asked TCS to expedite the offering of the proof of concept (PoC) equipment so that the designated committee can go ahead with the testing. The state-run telco wants the consortium to finish the work on PoC equipment within the stipulated time.

Telecom Minister Made First Call Over BSNL 4G Network Designed In India

Yesterday, the telecom minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, made the first voice call over the homegrown 4G network of BSNL. The state-run telco said that Narendra Modi’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat is taking shape.

This is a great development for the state-run telco. 4G is not going anywhere anytime soon, and BSNL has a part to play even if it launches homegrown 4G networks in 2022. India still has to see ‘true 4G’ and BSNL’s addition in the competition might make things better for the market and the economy.

BSNL’s networks will be able to take that extra load off from the networks of Jio and Airtel, and it will result in less network congestion for the customers. BSNL 4G networks are already live in many parts of India, but none of them are made with homegrown equipment. BSNL might be able to offer much more secure networks than Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) because of the homegrown technology. This will be great for the telco as it will ensure that it also goes ahead with homegrown 5G. It will put BSNL in a great position to compete with the private operators.