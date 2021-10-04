OTT Platforms That Are Pocket Friendly in India

One thing that every business operating in scale in India understands is that this country is a price-sensitive market. If the companies price their products or services too high early on without creating a big brand, they might not be successful. Netflix is a brand that can survive even with super-premium pricing. But the thing is, not every other young platform such as Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot, or others can do the same. Even Netflix understands this and it recently launched a mobile-only subscription for users so that it can also tap into the scale of low-paying customers. Here is a list of major over-the-top (OTT) platforms that are very pocket friendly for the users.

OTT Platforms That Are Very Affordable

Voot Select - Voot Select has some of the best reality TV shows on its platform. It is an Indian OTT Platform owned by Viacom18 and is offering an annual subscription to the users for Rs 299 only. It not only has some of the most popular TV shows but also some really good movies.

ALTBalaji - ALTBalaji is also a popular OTT platform in India. It offers two months of subscription for Rs 100, 6 months of subscription for Rs 199, and 12 months subscription for Rs 300. There are also cashbacks available on these subscription packs.

Amazon Prime Video - It is not as pocket friendly as Voot Select or ALTBalaji, but Amazon Prime Video is still very affordable compared to Netflix. Users can get Amazon Prime Video annual subscription for Rs 999 while the monthly subscription can be availed for Rs 129 only.

Disney+ Hotstar - Disney+ Hotstar is available in three subscription models. Users can go for the mobile-only plan for Rs 499 per year. This plan will contain all the premium content but only in 720p. The Rs 899 per year plan will be available with content in 1080p quality and can be logged into 2 devices. This plan will also have all the premium content. At last, the Rs 1499 plan will offer users everything in 4K quality and also allow them to play content on up to 4 screens.

SonyLIV - SonyLIV is available for an annual price of Rs 999. Users can also go for the Rs 399 ‘LIV Special+’ plan or the ‘WWE Network’ plan of Rs 299.

ZEE5 - ZEE5 is yet another platform that is popular in India. This OTT Platform is available for Rs 99 (monthly plan), Rs 299 (3 months plan), and Rs 499 (12 months plan).

Netflix - While it is not pocket friendly entirely, we are still adding it because it has one pocket-friendly plan. Netflix is available at Rs 199 (mobile-only plan), Rs 499 (Basic), Rs 649 (Standard), and Rs 749 (Premium).