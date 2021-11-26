The telecom operators have been investing millions in launching the 5G connectivity over the past few years. Also, they have been touting the benefits of the same though most devices usually spend a significant time being connected to Wi-Fi, especially laptops and PCs. Despite this fact, many users pay very little attention to enhancing their Wi-Fi network. Most users tuck their router in a corner and hardly take care of it. The fact that upgrading the home Wi-Fi for all-around internet connectivity is overlooked by many. This is where Wi-Fi 6 came into existence, and let’s take a look at the importance of upgrading to the latest wireless standard.

Wi-Fi 6: A Much-Needed Upgrade

Wi-Fi 6, referred to as 802.11ax, is the latest Wi-Fi standard. The routers compatible with Wi-Fi 6 have technically existed since 2019, but the technology did not make its way to the budget routers. The odds are that you might not have a Wi-Fi 6 router if you did not purchase the router sometime in 2021. The same also applies to those who use a router provided by their ISP.

Though Wi-Fi 5 is fine, Wi-Fi 6 is a significant upgrade. It improves the same by providing new radio channels, which provide more bandwidth. Also, Wi-Fi 6 employs a pair of technologies - OFDMA and MU-MIMO to enhance the ability of the router to manage traffic between devices. It can deliver dramatically higher internet speeds, precisely a 50% improvement.

However, these figures are not comparable to the maximum performance of the next-generation Wi-Fi connectivity. Interestingly, even the budget Wi-Fi 6 routers can deliver a better improvement in performance as compared to Wi-Fi 5 routers.

While many know that Wi-Fi 6 is an upgrade, it also received an upgrade - the Wi-Fi 6E, which delivers improved performance. Wi-Fi 6E is almost similar to Wi-Fi 6, but it comes with a new 6 GHz wireless band. If you purchase a router that supports Wi-Fi 6E, then you need to use a device compatible with this standard. The new band has a very high frequency, which provides high bandwidth but faces issues at a long-range.

So, to upgrade to Wi-Fi 6, you can buy a new Wi-Fi router that delivers the best value for your money right now and experience the benefits of the same.