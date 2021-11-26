OnePlus RT Now Has a Launch Date Along with OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS

It was earlier reported that OnePlus might launch OnePlus RT and Buds Z2 TWS earphones next month in India. OnePlus RT was also spotted in an Amazon advertisement on Google Search results by a tipster. The device had been recently witnessed at Google Supported Devices List and Google Play Listing website, which hinted towards the launch of the device. Now, if sources are to be believed, we might have an actual date for the launch of these gadgets by the Oppo-backed tech company.

One of the tipsters, Max J. has said that both OnePlus RT and Buds Z2 TWS earphones will debut in Indian markets on December 16. The original OnePlus 9RT device was launched in China in the month of October, and it is expected that it will see its India launch as the OnePlus RT moniker variant. However, there hasn’t been any official announcement by the smartphone manufacturer regarding the launch of the OnePlus RT in India.

Specifications of OnePlus RT and OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS

The OnePlus 9RT came with a display featuring 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chipset and will have 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The camera module on the handset features a triple rear camera setup. The setup includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. OnePlus 9RT features a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie shooter as well. The storage space offered by the device is 256GB of UFS 3.1. The handset will also be backed by a powerful 4500mAh dual-cell battery and will support Warp Charge 65T fast charging technology.

On the other hand, the OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS is expected to feature an Active Noise Cancellation Pack (ANC) and will have Dolby Atmos support. The earphones will be backed by an 11mm dynamic driver in each bud, and the gadget is also IP55 rated. The earbuds will also use the warp charge technology, which can enable a user to use the device for 5 hours on a 10-minute charge. It is also claimed that the device can run for 5 hours with ANC activated and 7 hours when it is not. The charging case can run for around 38 hours.

Information on the Price

There’s no information on the price of the OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS; however, the price tag of the OnePlus 9RT launched in China was fixed at CNY 3,299, which amounts to somewhere around Rs 38,600 for its base model with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage space. The other model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space was priced at CNY 3,499, which amounts to somewhere around Rs 40,900.