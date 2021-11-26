Airtel Offering Free Half Gigabyte of Daily Data With 4 Prepaid Plans

The new prepaid plans from Bharti Airtel are now live on the website of the company. Airtel has hiked the tariffs of multiple prepaid plans starting today. But along with that, the telco has also upgraded the data benefits of four prepaid plans. Airtel users recharging with the Rs 719, Rs 299, Rs 265, and Rs 839 plans will be able to get half a gigabyte or 500GB of data free from the company every day. This 500MB data offer was earlier introduced by the telco for its Rs 249 plan (which has become Rs 299 plan now).

Airtel Four Prepaid Plans That Now Offer 500MB of Additional Daily Data

The manner for redeeming the 500MB of additional daily data is very simple. Users just need to download the Airtel Thanks application and redeem it from there every day if they need it. All of the above-mentioned plans, including - Rs 719, Rs 299, Rs 265, and Rs 839 - offer unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day.

The Rs 839 plan offers 2GB of daily data to the users. So with the 500MB of additional daily data from the Airtel Thanks application, users are basically getting 2.5GB of daily data. The Rs 265 plan ships with 1GB of daily data; thus, with the bonus 500MB data, the Rs 265 plan will essentially come with 1.5GB of daily data.

Both the Rs 299 and Rs 719 plans offer 1.5GB daily data, which will become 2GB of daily data bundled with the 500MB of additional data offered by the company.

The Rs 299 and Rs 265 plans come with a short validity of 28 days, while the Rs 719 and Rs 839 plans come with a service validity of 84 days, suitable for medium-term users.

All of the other Airtel Thanks benefits, including Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition for one month, Wynk Music, and more, are also included. You can find the image below from the website of the telco, which displays 500MB of additional data on certain plans.