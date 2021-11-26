Work from Home Broadband Plans from Airtel, Jio, BSNL, Vodafone Idea

The devastating wave of the Covid-19 pandemic that took the world off its feet last year forced the majority of the industries and sectors to mandate their employees to work from the comforts of home. People shifted to work-from-home culture and the demand for unlimited plans increased substantially. Various Internet Service Providers (ISPs) of the country went on a head-to-head competition to provide better and attractive offers to their customers than their rivals. Although the ISPs provide a huge variety of plans with different internet speeds, in this article, we are going to look at some of the plans by the country’s leading ISPs that offer internet speed under 100 Mbps and are best suited for people working from home.

The 40 Mbps Plan from Airtel

Airtel has revamped its plans and the service provided by them to attract users in an already very competitive market. With Airtel Xstream Fiber the users are in for a better, enhanced and faster daily broadband connection experience as it provides a Fiber optic internet connection. Airtel allows one of the fastest broadband connections and users can get access to the ‘Basic’ pack which provides 40 Mbps of internet speed at a monthly cost of Rs 499 exclusive of taxes.

Users get 3.3TB or 3300GB of monthly fair-usage-policy (FUP) data with this plan. Airtel also provides ‘Airtel Thanks Benefits’ with its broadband plans which in this case includes a subscription to Wynk Music and Shaw Academy.

The 30 Mbps Plan from Jio

JioFiber provides a 30 Mbps internet speed data plan at the price of Rs 399 per month. The FUP limit set on this plan is 3300Gb or 3.3TB. Using the 30 Mbps plan from JioFiber, customers can get access to smooth and seamless internet across multiple devices. Along with high-speed internet, users also get a symmetrical download and upload speed from the provider. This is rather one of the cheaper plans from the ISP and hence it doesn’t include subscriptions to any OTT platform like the higher-priced plans from JioFiber, however, it is best suited for the customers who are looking for plans just to work from home.

The Two Plans Under 100 Mbps by BSNL

The government-owned telecommunications company BSNL under Bharat Fibre Broadband provides exciting plans for its users who want to opt for less than 100 Mbps packs. The ‘Fibre Basic’ and ‘Fibre Basic Plus’ plans from BSNL provide 30 Mbps and 60 Mbps of internet speed respectively. The Fibre Basic plan comes at a price of Rs 449 per month whereas the Fibre Basic Plus costs users Rs 599 a month.

Both these prices are exclusive of GST and both these plans come with a FUP limit of 3300GB or 3.3TB. Beyond the data limit, users can enjoy an internet speed of 2 Mbps and both these plans also offer a 90% discount of up to Rs 500 on rent on the first bill.

The 50 Mbps Plan from You Broadband

India’s one of the prominent ISP, You Broadband by Vodafone Idea provides a 50 Mbps unlimited internet plan at a monthly cost of Rs 599. Users can also get access to long-term plans such as a 95-day plan at Rs 1,797, a 190-day plan at Rs 3,594 and a 360-day plan at Rs 7,189. All these prices are including of taxes and users get a FUP limit of 3500GB or 3.5TB with this plan. It is to be noted that all these prices are applicable in the city of Mumbai and might differ in different locations where You Broadband provides connectivity.