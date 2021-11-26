Oppo Reno7 Series Launched With Powerful Chipsets, Better Cameras

As reported earlier it was expected that Oppo will soon launch its next flagship series Oppo Reno7 Series in China. After a long span of rumours and an official teaser, the Oppo Reno7 series has finally been launched in China. As the speculations were made the Oppo Reno7 series includes three devices –Reno7, Reno7 Pro, and for the first time replacing Reno7 Pro+, Oppo Reno7 SE. The new series from Oppo witnesses powerful processors which include a combination of Qualcomm and MediaTek chipsets.

Specifications of the Devices

The Oppo Reno7 and Reno7 SE have been launched with the same display specs featuring a 6.43 inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with up to a 90Hz refresh rate and a maximum touch sampling rate of 180Hz. However, the screen-to-body ratio for Reno7 SE is 90.8% and for Reno7 it is 91.8%. Whereas the high-end model Oppo Reno7 Pro has a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with up to 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It also includes a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The Reno7 Pro uses the latest chipset from MediaTek – MediaTek Dimensity 1200 MAX while Oppo Reno7 SE has a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC as its processor. With the Reno7 model, makers have gone for Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G chipset. All the models in Reno 7 series operate on Android 11 ColorOS 12. All the phones are backed by a 4500mAh battery; however, Reno7 uses a 60W fast charging technology whereas Reno7 SE supports a 33W charging. Reno7 Pro comes with a 65W fast charge technology.

The camera module for Reno 7 includes a triple rear camera setup with a selfie camera and specs seem to be better than Reno7 SE. The rear camera setup features a 64MP main camera, an 8MP wide-angle camera, and a 2MP macro camera and the selfie snapper is a 32MP camera. Reno7 SE on the other hand has a 48MP main camera along with two 2MP additional cameras for portrait and macro modes of photography. The selfie snapper is a 16MP camera.

The top model Reno7 Pro, however, has a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor, also used on Find X3 Pro, a wide-angle camera, and a 2MP macro camera. It also has a 32MP selfie camera.

Price of the devices

The Oppo Reno7 and Reno7 SE come with 8GB and 128GB storage versions which are priced at CNY 2,699 (around Rs 31,485) for Reno7 and CNY 2199 (around Rs 25,652) for Reno7 SE. The 8GB and 256GB versions of these devices are priced at CNY 2,999 (around Rs 34,985) for Reno 7 and CNY 2,399 (around Rs 27,985) for Reno7 SE. Oppo Reno7 also has a 12GB of Ram and 256GB of storage model which is priced at CNY 3,299 (around Rs 34,484).

Oppo Reno7 Pro on the other hand comes in two variations – 8GB RAM with 256GB storage space priced at CNY 3,699 (around Rs 43151) and 12GB + 256GB model priced at CNY 3,999 (around Rs 46650).