Poco X4 Could Launch in India Soon, Spotted at IEMI Database



If the recent rumours are to be believed, we might witness the Poco X4 in Indian markets pretty soon after what has been a really long wait. Poco came up with its Poco X3 along with the NFC variant. However, India had the Poco X3 without the NFC variant. The wait for Poco X4 has been exhaustingly long also because the Poco X3 became the manufacturer’s best-selling model and customers have been waiting for its sequel. But recent sources just might confirm the Indian launch of Poco X4.

The Spotting of Two Devices from Xiaomi

It is being reported that two devices by Xiaomi were spotted on the IEMI database and those two devices have a high probability of being Poco X4 and Poco X4 NFC. The listing has already confirmed the manufacturer’s name to be Xiaomi and the brand name to be Poco. Additionally, the model numbers of these spotted devices also seem to be matching.

For those who don’t know, listing such as on the IEMI database does not provide the name of the devices rather is displayed by the model number of the device. The two devices spotted on the IEMI database have model numbers 2201116PG and 2201116PI. These happen to be the almost similar model number as Redmi Note 11 Pro (21091116I) which hints towards the fact that Poco X4 could be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro being launched by the Chinese smartphone giant. Sources suggest that 22001116PG could be the model number for Poco X4 NFC while the other could be for Poco X4.

Expected Specifications of Poco X4

If these reports are indeed true, then we might have an idea about the specifications of the device as it might be the rebranded version of Redmi Note 11 Pro which was launched in China in October of 2021. To recall, Redmi Note 11 Pro came with a 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor. The camera module on the device consisted of a triple rear camera setup which included a 108MP main snapper, an 8MP wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. The device was also backed by a powerful 5160mAh battery and supported 67W fast charge technology.