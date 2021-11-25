Truecaller 12 to Feature Video Caller ID and Call Recording Option to Free Users

In the recent development of events, the global platform for caller identification and spam detection, Truecaller has announced the release of its latest version, Truecaller 12, on Thursday. The new update in the application will witness the addition of the Video Caller ID feature along with an option of call recordings for all the users – premium or free. The application will also have a newly designed user interface (UI).

The Highlights of the Update

The Chief Product Officer and MD of Truecaller India, Rishit Jhunjhunwala, said in a statement during a press briefing that the company is launching the next version of Truecaller – Truecaller 12, which will be a very exciting update. He said that he was personally very excited as the new update will see innovations at the core of the company, which is caller identification. The all-new Truecaller 12 will give users an option to add a 10-second-long video to their registered caller ID, which will provide room for better personalization and authenticity.

The Managing Director further informed that the new update would allow users to add a short video on their caller ID. Currently, users can only upload a photo alongside their name. He added that this feature would allow friends and family of the users to see a personalized video set by the user themselves whenever they connect on a call.

Another highlight of the latest update is the addition of the Call Recording feature for its free customers as well. The call recording feature may be very helpful for a lot of users as not only it can help on a professional front when users need to take some notes, it also plays a crucial part when users need evidence against a fraudulent call. Moreover, the receiver of the call will not be prompted if the user uses the call recording feature.

The UI of the application is also receiving a major update. Rishit Jhunjhunwala said that users were facing problems with SMS and calls being on the same page, as it made the whole experience quite chaotic. The new update will now have two different tabs for calls and SMS in order to minimize the muddle. It is to be noted that Truecaller currently has 220 million users in India itself, and the sources suggest that its gold and paid members are constantly growing. The application is available for both Android and iOS users.