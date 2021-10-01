Poco X3 Pro, M2 Pro and Other Devices Available at Reduced Prices



It is raining discounts everywhere in India right now as we are nearing the festive season in the country. At this point in time, the third-largest smartphone brand when it comes to online sales, Poco has listed the discounts and offers it will provide on its devices. Poco has revealed its discounts and offers ahead of the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021. Notably, this sale could be the right time for many Poco fans to buy the smartphones in the Poco,F, M and C series. There will be no-cost EMI, cashback and instant discounts from partner banks as well.

Discount on Poco Smartphones

This festive season, you can get your hands on the Poco X3 Pro, which is touted to be the most powerful smartphone under Rs 20,000 at a discount. Notably, the smartphone priced at Rs 18,999 will be available at an effective price of Rs 14,999 during the Flipkart sale along with the bank offers.

Talking about the Poco M2 Pro, the smartphone using the Snapdragon 720G processor priced at Rs 13,999 earlier will be up for grabs at a discounted cost of Rs 10,799 with the bank offers via Flipkart.

Poco F3 GT, the most advanced smartphone from the brand and a gaming smartphone with maglev triggers, a 120Hz display and a Dimensity 1200 processor among other highlights priced at Rs 26,999 can be purchased for Rs 25,499.

Next on the list, the Poco M3 and Poco M3 Pro 5G smartphones priced at Rs 10,999 and Rs 14,499 are available at discounted cost during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. Taking the bank offers into account, these phones in the M series will be up for grabs for Rs 8,549 and Rs 13,049 respectively.

The Poco C3, which is one of the bestselling budget smartphones with 2.5 million sales will be priced at Rs 6,299 from its usual pricing of Rs 8,499. Likewise, the newly launched Poco C31 that broke cover on September 30 will be priced at Rs 7,199 while it was launched for Rs 8,499. Lastly, the Poco M2 Reloaded that features quad cameras at the rear costing Rs 9,999 will be up for sale for Rs 8,099.