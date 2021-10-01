Apple iPad Air 2020 Available at the Best Price

Apple launched the iPad Air in India in 2020. The latest iPad Air offering received an upgraded design, a larger display and faster performance with the Apple A14 Bionic chip. The company launched the tablet in India starting from Rs 54,900 for the base variant with Wi-Fi and 64GB of storage space. Now, the device is getting a massive discount on account of the upcoming festival season on Amazon India. During the Great Indian Festival Sale, the Apple iPad Air 2020 will be up for grabs for under Rs 45,000.

Apple iPad Air 2020 Discount

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, the Apple iPad Air 2020 will be listed for Rs 42,990 in India. Currently, the device is priced at Rs 50,990 by the retailer, which is lesser than the launch price of the tablet. Now, the deal will become sweeter as the 64GB variant will be listed with a lucrative discount. Notably, even the 256GB variant of the tablet is likely to get a discount during the festival season sale. For now, this top-end variant is listed for Rs 63,900, which is lesser than its launch price of Rs 68,900. Furthermore, there will be partner discounts as well.

Apple iPad Air 2020 Highlights

The Apple iPad Air 2020 features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina True Tone display with an anti-reflective coating for an advanced viewing experience. The overall pixel count is 3.8 million and there is P3 wide colour gamut as well. It misses out on a Home Button and the Touch ID has been moved to the top-right edge of the device. There is support for Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard as well that can be attached via magnets and connectors.

Powered by Apple A14 Bionic that powers the iPhone 12 series, the Apple iPad Air 2020 comes with a 12MP rear camera sensor and a 7MP front-facing camera. There is a USB Type-C port that facilitates data transfer at up to 50 Gbps. The Wi-Fi 6 performance is touted to be 60% faster and it runs iOS 14 out-of-the-box while it can be updated to iOS 15.