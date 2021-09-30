Poco C31 Comes With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5000mAh Battery

Poco has just launched the Poco C31 in India. The Poco C31 comes with a humongous battery and a decent MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. The device is aimed at people looking for a trustworthy option in the super affordable or entry-level price segment. In fact, the company will be offering the device in the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale for a discount. The Poco C31 has all the basic features an entry-level smartphone should have. Here’s everything you should know about the smartphone.

Poco C31 Specifications

The Poco C31 has launched with a 6.53-inch HD+ display sensor. There is a fingerprint scanner at the side, and the smartphone also supports the face unlock feature. The device comes powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC coupled with up to 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

The device features a triple-camera setup at the rear, where the primary sensor is a 13MP lens paired with a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. The Poco C31 packs a massive 5000mAh battery which is built to last long. The company has promised that the technology used will keep the battery in good shape and almost new until 2.5 years of usage (1000 charging cycles).

Further, the company promises a clean UI experience without any ads bugging the user. Here’s the price of the smartphone.

Poco C31 Price

The Poco C31 has been launched in two different variants in India. The first variant with 3GB+32GB is priced at Rs 8,499, and the second variant with 4GB+64GB is priced at Rs 9,499. But in the Big Billion Days sale, both the variants will be available at a discount of Rs 500. Further, users can get an additional 10% discount on using the ICICI and Axis Bank debit/credit cards. The Big Billion Days sale will start from October 2 for the early access members, and for everyone else, the sale will start from October 3.