Nxtra By Airtel to Help Enhance 5G Experience in India

Nxtra, a Bharti Airtel Limited owned entity today announced its future plans. The entity is all set to deliver an enhanced 5G experience to the users in India. Nxtra is a company that invests in and builds data centres. In an announcement today, Airtel said that Nxtra is looking to significantly scale its data centre network in India so that it can serve the rising requirements of India’s growing digital economy.

For the unaware, Nxtra already has the largest data centre network in India. The company is currently operating over 120 edge data centres and 10 large data centres which are located strategically around the country.

Nxtra Plans to Invest Rs 5,000 Crores by 2025 for Scaling Up Operations

With 5G into the scene, the role of data centres is going to increase multiple folds. Nxtra will be at the forefront in the Indian market offering reliable data centre solutions. To do that, the company is planning to invest around Rs 5,000 crores by 2025 for scaling up operations in the country. This investment will include building up new data centres in key metro cities.

With this investment, Nxtra’s installed capacity will triple to 400 MW and will be able to meet the rising demand for digital services and data. Ajay Chitkara, Director and CEO, Airtel Business, said that Airtel has already built the biggest data centre network in India. Chitkara said that with the planned investments, the company is looking to scale up its network so that it can meet the rising demands for 5G and other digital services.

At the same time, Nxtra is aggressively focusing on its use of green energy to power its data centres. The company is aiming to reach 50% of its power requirements through green energy sources. The will help the company in reducing GHG emissions. It is worth noting that Nxtra had already commissioned few solar power plants in the state of Uttar Pradesh & Maharashtra with still more in the pipeline.