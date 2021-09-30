Vodafone Idea 4G Networks Best in Upload, Download Speeds: Opensignal

Even though Vodafone Idea (Vi) isn’t the best operator when it comes to providing excellent coverage, the telco more than makes up for it in the internet speed department. As per an Opensignal report, Vodafone Idea’s 4G networks were the best in both providing downloading and uploading speeds in September 2021. At the same time, Bharti Airtel’s networks were the best performing when it came to metrics such as ‘Games Experience’ and ‘Voice App’ experience.

There was close competition between the companies in almost each of the metrics. Here’s everything that Opensignal discovered.

Vi, Airtel Both Won 2 Awards, Rest Went to Jio

Opensignal checks for seven things in respect to the Indian Telecom landscape - Video Experience, Game Experience, Voice App Experience, Download Speed Experience, Upload Speed Experience, 4G Availability, and 4G Coverage Experience.

Out of these seven, two were won by Vodafone Idea (Download and Upload Experience) and two were won by Bharti Airtel (Game Experience and Voice App Experience). The remaining three awards went to Reliance Jio which was the leading operator when it came to Video Experience, 4G availability, and 4G coverage experience.

Note that Bharti Airtel wasn’t too behind from Reliance Jio when it came to providing the best video experience. In the March report as well, Opensignal said that Vodafone Idea had the worst coverage amongst all the operators.

As for the improvements in speeds that Airtel got could be because of the additional spectrum that the telco purchased in the recent auctions. Bharti Airtel could have easily won the third award of video experience with a few points more in its belt.

Opensignal said that because Vi lost a ton of subscribers, it would have reduced the network load resulting in high downloading and uploading speeds for the users. This is true since the telco has been losing subscribers for consecutive months now. As always, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) didn’t make any impact.