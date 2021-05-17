Bharti Airtel’s Registers Total Revenues of Rs 25,747 Crore in Q4 FY2021

Bharti Airtel had a decent last quarter in FY2020-21. The telco reported a 17.6% YoY jump in revenues for the last quarter. The total revenues for the company in the last quarter was Rs 25,747 crore. Out of this, Airtel’s India business contributed revenues of Rs 18,338 crore, which is up by 17.5% YoY.

One highlight of the report shared by Bharti Airtel was the dipping average revenue per user (ARPU). The telco recorded an ARPU of Rs 145, which is a huge dip as compared to the ARPU of Rs 166 in the previous quarter.

Bharti Airtel ARPU Rs 10 More than Last Year

The telco’s ARPU at the last quarter of FY21 was Rs 145. Compared to the previous year’s Rs 135, it is Rs 10 more. Even though it is a good sign for the company, it is worth mentioning that the ARPU fell by almost Rs 20 as compared to the previous quarter.

The company said that the growth in ARPU is because of focus on quality customers and upgrading legacy network users to 4G. Airtel’s 4G subscriber base grew by 31.5% YoY basis, and the company added 43 million 4G customers in the complete year.

The average data used per customer during the quarter was 16.4GB per month, while the voice usage was at 1,053 mins/customer/month.

Airtel’s Postpaid Business Saw Growth

Bharti Airtel’s postpaid business also saw a growth in numbers. The company added 630k customers in the last quarter in its postpaid portfolio. Over the complete year, Airtel added 1.9 million postpaid customers.

With further investments in strengthening the network, the company rolled out 8,300 towers in the last quarter. Airtel also invested Rs 18,699 crore in purchasing 355.45 MHz of spectrum across several bands.

Further, the company now has over 23 million VoWi-Fi customers who enjoy better indoor coverage. One big positive for the telco during the year was net profits. Last year Airtel posted a total loss of Rs 5,237 crore. However, for the quarter ending March 31, 2021, Airtel posted a net income of Rs 759 crore. This will be a major boost for the telco and further increase investors confidence in the business.