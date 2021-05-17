LG Disposing Rollables and Velvet 2 Pro by Selling to Employees

LG exited the smartphone business officially back in April this year which put a full stop to all the rumours. With the announcement the company has also established that the most awaited LG Velvet 2 Pro and Rollable display smartphones are never going to see the launch for the LG fans. However, in the latest leaked popular tipster, Tron has shared that the brand is offering the employees in South Korea to exclusively purchase either of the smartphones. Let’s have a closer look at the latest leak about the LG Velvet 2 Pro and rollable phone.

The tipster didn’t reveal the pricing and unit quantity information of the LG Rollable smartphone, but it does mention a lot about the Velvet 2 Pro. According to Tron, around 3000 units of the Velvet 2 Pro are up for grabs for its employees. Further, the tweet suggests that they will be available for sale at USD 176 (approx Rs 12,449). However, the company has some strict rules for the employees who are buying the units.

No one is allowed to purchase more than two units and they can’t resell the unit to anyone. Do note that the device will be eligible for a 12-month hardware warranty and it will not receive any software update. However, users can boot the device and punch the updates as per their requirements.

LG Getting Rid of Velvet 2 Pro and Rollable Smartphones

It seems that the company is doing nothing, just getting rid of the smartphones and disposing of its products. Unfortunately, we will still be on the unlucky side and won’t be able to get our hands on the exclusive unreleased smartphones.

According to the tipster, the LG Velvet 2 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, clubbed with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The smartphone is said to flaunt a 6.8-inch FHD+OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate support and a waterdrop notch to accommodate the selfie camera. Under the hood, the smartphone is tipped to arrive with a 4,500mAh battery. Besides, the tipster also suggests that the handset will be available for sale in Black, Bronze, Ivory colour shades. Let us know your thoughts about the smartphones in the comment section below.