Bharti Airtel, Jio, Vi Set Up War Rooms to Combat Taukte

India is bracing for the events that will occur in the upcoming days due to the vicious cyclone Tauktae that has already affected areas like Kerala, Gujarat, Goa and Maharashtra, with a few states having announced the closure of their airports and hubs due to the same.

To aid the relief and monitor the various impacts that will result from the cyclone, it was announced today that India’s top telcos, Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi), have set up war rooms along with special teams in a bid to monitor the impact of the cyclone that has hit Maharastra, Gujarat and a few other states.

These telcos and their infrastructure partners have also stocked up on spare parts and digital generators so as to ensure that digital connectivity, which has become increasingly important over the course of the last two years, would not be disrupted.

What Are The Telcos Doing to Combat Taukte?

Bharti Airtel and Jio have set up specialised war rooms and vendor offices wherein executives have been designated to monitor both the cyclone and the impacts that will result from it. The DoT, better known as the Department of Telecommunications, via its Disaster Management Division, is also supervising the developments that are taking place.

Cyclone Tuaktae, which suddenly intensified into a severe cyclonic storm on Monday morning, was approximately 142 kms away from Mumbai as of 12 noon. It has already started to affect parts of Thane, Navi Mumbai and some parts of Mumbai, with reports of waterlogging and uprooting of trees surfacing.

A spokesperson from Vi, speaking to ET Telecom, mentioned that they have ensured that enough fuel supply is provided to sites across all locations, with stocking at strategic areas in case of an emergency. Mobile DGs, critical equipment spares and vehicles have also been arranged for key locations.

Jio has mentioned that it has set up war rooms in district and state levels, with generators being taken up on a rental basis, despite having their own diesel generators in case of a power failure, with a run time of 72 hours on hand in case of such an emergency.

For those of you wondering, the cyclone first affected Kerela after originating near the Lakshwadeep Islands, moving on to Goa and coastal Maharastra, where it is currently moving in a parallel manner to the Konkan coast. It is expected to make landfall in the state of Gujarat either on Monday evening or during the early hours of Tuesday, as per officials from the metrological department.