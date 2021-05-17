Oppo Reno6 5G Leaked Live Images Ahead of Official Launch

Oppo is all set to launch its upcoming flagship Reno 6 series with the launch of the Reno 6, the Reno 6 Pro, and the Reno 6 Pro+. It has been rumoured to launch the smartphones on May 22nd, but the company is yet to reveal anything officially. We have already witnessed a series of leaks and rumours about smartphones and it has also appeared on numerous benchmarking and certification websites. Now, in the latest development, a popular tipster has shared the live images of the upcoming Oppo Reno 6 5G smartphone disclosing the design of the handset. Let’s have a closer look at the latest leak of the Oppo Reno 6 5G smartphone.

Oppo Reno 6 5G Live Images

A popular tipster Abhishek Yadav has shared the live images of the upcoming Oppo Reno 6 5G revealing the design of the phone way ahead of the official launch. The leaked images show that the smartphone might feature a centred-drilled punch-hole camera cutout design with a bezel-less display. While the side facing image tipped that the handset will feature a metal frame and resembles a similar design to the iPhone 12. The leaked renders revealed that the handset will feature volume rocker keys on the left along with the antenna design. Besides, the tipster didn’t reveal any information about the smartphone in terms of specifications and launch date.

The smartphone also appeared on the TENAA listing with model number PEQM00. According to the certification site, the handset might feature a 6.43-inch display with 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rate support. Under the hood, the Oppo Reno 6 5G is tipped to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset. The handset is said to be fuelled by a massive 4,200mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

The TENAA listing also claims that the handset will run on Android 11 out of the box based on ColorOS 11.1. Do note that the company is yet to reveal anything officially and it’s recommended to take this with a pinch of salt until the official announcement. Do let us know in the comment section your thoughts about the upcoming Oppo Reno 6 5G.