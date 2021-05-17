Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Found on Bluetooth SIG Listing, All to Know

Samsung is expected to launch a series of budget 5G smartphones in the remaining 2021. One of those devices is the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G. As per rumours online, the device might make it to the shelves by the end of June. The Galaxy A22 is expected to come in both 4G and 5G variants.

Now the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G has been spotted on the Bluetooth SIG certification website. The listing has been confirmed by the popular tipster Mukul Sharma. As per the listing, the device is carrying model number SM-A226B.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Specifications (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is expected to come with support for Bluetooth 5.0. Apart from the model number and the Bluetooth support, the listing didn’t reveal any other information. Looking at the previous leaks, it can be expected that the device will feature a 6.4-inch FHD+ LCD display along with a water-drop notch at the top for the selfie-camera sensor.

At the rear, the device is expected to feature a square-shaped triple camera system where the primary sensor is a 48MP lens. The other two sensors are unknown at the moment, but the selfie sensor is expected to be a 13MP lens.

Further, the device is expected to be powered by the newly launched MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC for the 5G variant while the 4G variant is expected to feature the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. For additional security, the device is expected to feature a fingerprint sensor at the side.

The 4G variant of the device might come with a quad-camera setup at the rear and feature a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast-charging. The device is expected to come in four colours – White, Purple, Black, and Green.

Samsung hasn’t confirmed anything about the device yet, but it is expected to launch in the coming days. The Bluetooth SIG listing further stamps the possibility of the device launching in the month of June. The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is expected to be one of the cheapest 5G smartphones from the company. The 4G variant of the device will also be priced in the budget segment.