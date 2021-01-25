Oppo A55 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and 5000mAh Battery Launched

Oppo has officially launched the Oppo A55 5G as its affordable 5G smartphone in China. Majority of smartphone brands in China are launching 5G-only phones and the Oppo A55 5G is no exception. The phone makes use of the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. It is a mid-range smartphone with HD+ display, 5000mAh battery and a 13MP triple camera setup. Oppo Mobile India is yet to talk about the Oppo A55 5G. Last week, Oppo launched the first phone in India with Dimensity 1000+ chipset, so there are chances of Oppo A55 5G also launching in the country. The A55 5G is the brand’s first phone with Dimensity 700 chipset. MediaTek is also said to be launching Dimensity 800 5G SoC at the MWC 2021. Rumours also point an upcoming Dimensity 700 SoC-powered Realme phone will be the cheapest 5G phone in China.

Oppo A55 5G: Specifications and Features

The Oppo A55 5G flaunts a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720×1600 pixels and a teardrop notch on top. Since it is an LCD panel, Oppo has added a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The handset does not have a high refresh rate screen, sadly, but the screen-to-body ratio is on the respectable side at 88.7%. The Oppo A55 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset which is said to be built on 10nm process. The phone is available in 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage configuration. Oppo also included a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 1TB. The smartphone measures 63.9×75.7×8.4mm and weighs in at 186 grams.

This Android 11 laden smartphone rocks a triple camera setup on the back. A 13MP primary sensor works in tandem with a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP portrait camera. There’s an 8MP selfie snapper on the front. Oppo says the A55 5G also has support for 10X digital zoom which is unique in its price range.

Connectivity options on the smartphone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS and a USB Type-C port. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery and the company did not mention any presence of fast charging.

Oppo A55 5G: Pricing and Expected India Launch

The Oppo A55 5G is available in only one configuration- 6GB+128GB at CNY 1,599 (approx. Rs 18,050). It can be purchased in Brisk Blue and Rhythm Black colours. Oppo might launch the A55 5G in India very soon to take on the upcoming Redmi Note 10 series of phones.