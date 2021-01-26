Reliance Jio Affordable Prepaid Plans: Rs 129 Starting Price, Up to 24GB Data and 336 Days Validity

Reliance Jio customers generally recharge the popular plans available on the telco’s website as they come with daily data benefit and OTT subscriptions. For those who don’t consume a lot of data daily, the telco has affordable prepaid plans which start at just Rs 129. These affordable plans from Reliance Jio do not come with daily data benefit, instead, there’s a fixed data limit for the entire validity period. But the best part of these plans is validity. The Reliance Jio Affordable Prepaid Plans in question are Rs 129, Rs 329 and Rs 1,299. Jio’s counterparts Airtel is offering the same plans at Rs 149, Rs 379 and Rs 1,498. Reliance Jio continues to have a slight advantage over rival telcos in the pricing of the prepaid plans.

Reliance Jio Affordable Prepaid Plans: Rs 129 Pack Benefits

Starting with the Rs 129 prepaid mobile phone plan, it is also known as ‘2GB Pack,’ and is currently the most affordable unlimited combo plan available on Jio’s network. The pack offers unlimited voice calling to any network within India, 2GB of 4G data and 300 SMSes for 28 days. Reliance Jio says the Rs 129 recharge also offers 64 Kbps data speeds after the completion of 2GB high-speed data. Besides, it also comes with a complimentary Jio apps subscription.

Reliance Jio Affordable Prepaid Plans: Rs 329 Pack Benefits

The Rs 329 Jio Affordable Prepaid Plan triples the benefits offered by Rs 129 pack, alongside making the price even more affordable. Benefits offered by the plan include unlimited voice calling, 1000 SMSes, 6GB of 4G after which the speeds will be reduced to 64 Kbps and 84 days validity. The plan also offers Jio apps complimentary subscription.

Reliance Jio Affordable Prepaid Plans 2021 Price Voice Calling Data SMS Validity Rs 129 Unlimited 2GB 300 28 Days Rs 329 Unlimited 6GB 1000 84 Days Rs 1,299 Unlimited 24GB 3600 336 Days

Reliance Jio Affordable Prepaid Plans: Rs 1,299 Pack Benefits

Also known as the ’24GB Pack,’ the Reliance Jio Rs 1,299 prepaid mobile phone recharge is probably the best affordable long-term recharge available right now. The validity of the plan is 336 days and the benefits include unlimited on-net & off-net calls, 3600 SMSes, 24GB of data (64 Kbps speeds after 24GB) and complimentary access to Jio apps like JioTV, JioCinema and so on.

As noted, Bharti Airtel also has prepaid plans with similar benefits. The Rs 129 plan from Jio is offered by Bharti Airtel at Rs 149, followed by the Rs 329 plan at Rs 379. Lastly, Airtel matches Jio’s Rs 1,299 plan with its Rs 1,498 annual plan, however, the validity of Airtel’s plan is 365 days, unlike the 336 days validity of Jio’s Rs 1,299 plan. Both the telcos are providing these plans across the country.