Poco M3 Arrival in India Officially Teased in a New Video

Poco India is all set to launch the budget smartphone- Poco M3 very soon. The Poco M3 was launched last year with decent specifications on board. Back then, the Poco team said the phone might not reach Indian shores anytime soon. Two months later, we have the first official teaser video regarding the Poco M3 India launch. The Poco M3 has a similar spec-sheet as the Redmi 9 Power that was launched in India in December 2020. Both the phones are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset and they feature a beefy 6000mAh battery. That said, the Poco phone steals the show with its unique design on the rear side. The teaser video released by Poco India highlights the phone’s design and performance. However, the launch date is yet to be announced.

Poco M3 India Launch: What to Expect?

The Redmi 9 Power is retailing for Rs 10,999 for the 4GB+64GB model, so the Poco M3 could land at Rs 9,999 for the base variant or the company may offer the 4GB+128GB model at Rs 10,999 to counter Xiaomi’s offering. As noted, specifications of Poco M3 and the Redmi 9 Power are very identical, albeit the design and cameras. The Poco M3 will be launched in three flashy colours- Cool Blue, Poco Yellow and Power Black.

As for the specifications, the phone features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ screen on the front with a waterdrop notch and it lacks high refresh rate. There’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core SoC underneath, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It also has a microSD card slot for storage expansion. The 64GB model features UFS 2.1 storage, whereas the 128GB model has UFS 2.2 storage.

The Poco M3 has a triple-camera setup on the back with 48MP primary lens, 2MP portrait camera and a 2MP macro camera. For capturing selfies, Poco has added an 8MP shooter. The phone weighs 198 grams and runs Android 10-based MIUI 12.

Lastly, the Poco M3 has a massive 6000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support. It also rocks a USB Type-C port on the bottom. The global prices of Poco M3 are $149 (approx. Rs 10,800) for the 4GB+64GB model and $169 (approx. Rs 12,350) for the 4GB+128GB model.

We expect the Indian prices of Poco M3 to be Rs 9,999 for the base variant and Rs 10,999 for the 4GB+128GB model. The official launch date is yet to be revealed; The launch might take place in the first week of February since Poco made its comeback last year during the same time with Poco X2.