Poco M3 With 6000mAh Battery and Snapdragon 662 SoC Goes Official

November 24th, 2020
    Poco M3 just went official in global markets at a retail price of $149 (approx. Rs 11,050). The launch of the Poco M3 comes right before Black Friday as part of which the company will be selling the phone at an ‘Early Bird Price.’ In-line with the leaks and rumours, the Poco M3 rocks a Full HD+ screen on the front, Snapdragon 662 SoC underneath and a 6000mAh battery backs the entire package. The Poco M3 has been launched in several markets, however, Poco India is yet to give official confirmation on whether it is planning to bring the phone to the Asian sub-continent as a successor to the Poco M2. For the unaware, the Poco M2 and M2 Pro phones were launched in India and not in global markets. Continue reading to know more about the Poco M3 in detail.

    Poco M3: Specifications and Features

    The Poco M3 is the company’s budget smartphone for global markets like Europe and North America. The phone flaunts a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display on the front paired with a teardrop notch. Yes, Poco did not include a punch-hole cutout on the phone and the refresh rate is also 60Hz. At the heart of the Poco M3 is Snapdragon 662 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone comes in two storage configurations- 4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB. There’s a microSD card as well for storage expansion.

    The Xiaomi sub-brand added a triple camera setup on the rear side of the Poco M3. A 48MP primary sensor works in tandem with a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. Upfront, there is an 8MP snapper for capturing selfies and attending video conferences. The handset comes laden with Android 10-based MIUI 12 out of the box. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and a USB Type-C port.

    The fingerprint scanner is present on the rear side of the Poco M3. Lastly, the phone comes backed by a 6000mAh battery which charges at 22.5W. Poco also includes the fast charger inside the retail box.

    Poco M3: Pricing and Availability

    As noted, Poco India is yet to comment on the Indian launch of Poco M3. The Poco M3 retails in two variants- 4GB+64GB at $119 (approx. Rs 11,050) and 4GB+128GB model is available at $169 (approx. Rs 12,550). As an early bird offer, the 4GB+64GB model can be picked up for $129 (approx. Rs 9,550) and the 4GB+128GB model at $149 (approx. Rs 11,050). The early bird prices end after Black Friday.

