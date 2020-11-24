Lenovo K12 Pro Found Listed on TENAA and FCC, Might Come With a 6,000mAh Battery

Lenovo might launch the K12 Pro later this year. The listing of the device was found by Mobile91 on the platforms of TENAA and FCC. Looking at the specifications listed on both the platforms, there is a strong possibility that the Lenovo K12 Pro might be a rebranded version of the Moto G9 Power. The model number that was spotted in the listing was XT-2091-8. A thing worth noting here is that the Moto G9 Power had a similar model number – Xt2091-3. Let’s take a look at all the specifications the device might come with.

Lenovo K12 Pro Specifications (Expected)

Looking at the listing of the device on the K12 Pro on TENNA and FCC, few key specifications can be assumed. The device might come with up to 4GB of RAM and there might be 128GB internal storage. Lenovo K12 Pro might get a 6.78-inch display much like the Moto G9 Power.

The device is expected to be available in Jasper colour and with a design that might be very similar to that of the Moto G9 Power. Further, there might be a triple camera setup at the rear along with a fingerprint scanner.

The front camera is expected to be in the side at the top. The front camera is further expected to come in a punch-hole design like the Moto G9 Power. The Lenovo K12 Pro might come with a 6,000mAh battery and is likely to get the support of 20W fast-charging as well.

The device is first expected to launch for the China market. No confirmed dates have been provided yet but it is very likely that the smartphone will be launched ahead in this year only. Adding to this, Lenovo also released a teaser for a new smartphone mocking the Redmi Note 9 series which further suggests that the device might be launched later this year.

As for the pricing of the device, it won’t be too expensive. It is again expected to fall in line with the pricing of the Moto G9 Power itself. But let’s see if Lenovo has got a surprise for us.