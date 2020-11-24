AliExpress, Lalamove India and 41 More Apps Banned by Indian Government

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India today announced that it is blocking access to 43 Chinese mobile apps. With this latest ban, the Indian government blocked more than 200 mobile apps since June this year. Earlier on June 29, 2020, the Government of India blocked access to 59 mobile apps, and on September 2, 2020, it blocked 118 more apps which also included the popular mobile game PUBG Mobile. And now, 43 more apps have been banned, which includes the likes of AliExpress, Lalamove India, CamCard, Snack Video and more. Announcing the ban, the MeitY said these apps are “engaging in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India.”

Government of India Bans 43 More Mobile Apps

The MeitY has issued the order for blocking the access for these 43 apps by users in India. The order for blocking is made based on the comprehensive reports received from Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center, Ministry of Home Affairs. With the latest round, India has blocked 220 mobile apps and the list includes some big names like TikTok, PUBG Mobile, Camscanner, AliExpress, UC Browser, and more.

The list of apps that have blocked for access in India after today’s order are AliSuppliers Mobile App, Alibaba Workbench, AliExpress, Alipay Cashier, Lalamove India, Drive with Lalamove India, Snack Video, CamCard – Business Card Reader, CamCard – BCR (Western), Soul, Chinese Social, Date in Asia, WeDate-Dating App, Free dating app-Singol, Adore App, TrulyChinese, TrulyAsian – Asian Dating App, ChinaLove, DateMyAge, FlirtWish, Guys Only Dating, WeWorkChina, First Love Live, Rela, Cashier Wallet, MangoTV, MGTV, WeTV – TV version, WeTV – Cdrama, Kdrama&More, WeTV Lite, Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App, Taobao Live, DingTalk, Identity V, Isoland 2: Ashes of Time, BoxStar (Early Access), Heroes Evolved, Happy Fish, Jellipop Match, Munchkin Match and Conquista Online II.

After the ban in September, PUBG Corporation is preparing to relaunch the game in India with a new name- PUBG Mobile India. However, the MeitY hinted that the relief would be given only if the company manages to address all the concerns. It will be interesting to see how AliExpress responds to this ban.