Airtel Terms Rs 999 Xstream Fiber Broadband Plan as Best Seller: What It Offers?

Internet Service Provider (ISP) Bharti Airtel has termed its Rs 999 Xstream Fiber broadband plan as ‘Best Seller,’ on its website. The Airtel Xstream Fiber broadband plans have some attractive offerings which put them right against the JioFiber plans. The Airtel Xstream Fiber broadband plans are available at five different prices- Rs 499, Rs 799, Rs 999, Rs 1,499 and Rs 3,999. As you can see, all these plans from Airtel go against the similarly priced plans of JioFiber. For basic users, the Rs 499 and Rs 799 broadband plans should be sufficient, however, the Rs 999 plan is also being chosen by many. The Rs 999 Airtel Xstream Fiber is a unique offering from the company thanks to benefits like 200 Mbps speeds and access to OTT subscriptions. Continue reading why Airtel’s Rs 999 broadband plan could be the best seller.

Airtel Xstream Fiber Rs 999 Broadband Plan: What It Offers?

Let’s first talk about the benefits offered by Airtel with its Rs 999 broadband plan. The Airtel Xstream Fiber Entertainment plan aka Rs 999 plan comes with 200 Mbps download and upload speeds along with unlimited data benefit. While Airtel says the plan comes with unlimited data, it is capped at 3.3TB or 3300GB per month. The ISP is also providing unlimited voice calling benefit with this plan via its landline service.

Alongside that, Airtel is also offering free Xstream Box bundled with this plan. Customers opting for the Rs 999 plan will also get one month of Airtel Digital TV HD pack subscription, free ZEE5 Premium subscription worth Rs 999, free Amazon Prime membership worth Rs 999 and free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription.

For the unaware, Airtel is not offering the OTT subscription and Xstream Box with its broadband plans priced below Rs 999. The Rs 499 and Rs 799 plans come with 40 Mbps and 100 Mbps speeds along with unlimited data and landline voice calling. This is similar to JioFiber’s Rs 399 and Rs 699, which just serve as standard broadband plans.

Customers are inclined towards the Airtel Xstream Fiber Entertainment plan priced at Rs 999 because of the free Android TV-based Xstream Box and the OTT subscriptions. Additionally, Airtel is also shipping one month of free HD channel pack with its Xstream Box. This could be the reason behind it becoming the best seller on Airtel’s portfolio.

Airtel also has a couple of premium broadband plans priced at Rs 1,499 and Rs 3,999, but they are aimed at the heavy users. And yes, they also ship with free Airtel Xstream Box and OTT subscriptions.