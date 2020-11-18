Broadband Plans from BSNL, JioFiber and Airtel Xstream Fiber Under Rs 500 Compared

Of late, we have seen BSNL increasingly trying to compete with private Internet Service Providers. BSNL introduced an affordable broadband plan of Rs 449 with 30 Mbps speeds taking on JioFiber’s Rs 399 plan that also comes with similar speeds. Initially, BSNL launched the Rs 449 Fibre Basic plan in select cities, however, it recently expanded the plan to all Bharat Fiber cities. With this new change, BSNL is now going against both JioFiber and Airtel Xstream Fiber. In this article, we are comparing BSNL’s Rs 449 Fibre Basic plan, JioFiber’s Rs 399 plan and Airtel Xstream Fiber’s Rs 499 plan. All these plans offer similar benefits and could be the go-to options for subscribers depending on the availability. Continue reading to know more.

BSNL Rs 449 Fibre Basic Broadband Plan: Benefits Detailed

This entry-level broadband plan from BSNL offers 30 Mbps speeds up to 3300GB or 3.3TB. BSNL is marketing this plan as an unlimited data plan as the FUP limit is on the higher side. After the FUP limit, speeds will be throttled to 2 Mbps. BSNL is not providing any OTT subscriptions, but it is offering unlimited voice calling via landline service to all the users who choose this plan. The price mentioned is excluding taxes and the plan is available across all circles where BSNL is providing Bharat Fiber range of broadband plans.

JioFiber Rs 399 Broadband Plan: Benefits Detailed

JioFiber’s Rs 399 broadband plan is the cheapest in this article. JioFiber released this offering a few months ago which made others launch competitive broadband plans in the industry. The plan comes with 30 Mbps download & upload speeds and unlimited voice calling. Similar to BSNL, JioFiber is not providing any additional OTT apps subscription. Similar to BSNL, JioFiber is also marketing this Rs 399 plan as an ‘unlimited data plan,’ but the fact is there’s a FUP limit of 3.3TB or 3300GB per month.

Airtel Xstream Fiber Rs 499 Broadband Plan: Benefits Detailed

Competing with BSNL Fibre Basic plan and JioFiber’s Rs 399 plan is Airtel Xstream Fiber’s Rs 499 offering. It comes with 40 Mbps speeds, 3.3TB (3300GB) FUP limit and unlimited voice calling benefits. Users opting for this will also get free access to Airtel Xstream App which provides free content from Voot Basic, Eros Now, Hungama Play, Shemaroo Me and Ultra.