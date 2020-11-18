Poco M3 Official Launch Set for November 24, Could Be a Rebranded Redmi Note 10 4G

Poco Global officially announced the launch of Poco M3 for November 24. The company announced this news on Twitter teasing it could be its most affordable smartphone yet. As we all know, Poco is acting as an independent brand in India, whereas in global markets, it is still a sub-brand Xiaomi. Also, the Indian unit of Poco operates differently compared to the global unit. For example, Poco’s global unit is teasing the Poco M3 as its most affordable phone yet, but in India, we have the Poco C3 at Rs 7,999 (approx. $110). The Poco M3 may not launch in India this year, but we are expecting to launch the country sometime early next year as a successor the Poco M2 Pro. It is also said the Poco M3 will just be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10 4G that’s going to launch in China later this month.

Poco M3: What We Know So Far

It has been close to three months since the launch of Poco X3 NFC. So there’s no doubt that a new phone from Poco is on the radar. The Poco M3 is arriving on November 24, as officially confirmed by the company. Whenever Poco announces that it is planning to launch a new smartphone, the one thing that strikes in our mind is: will it be a rebranded Redmi phone? The answer for the major part was Yes.

And it seems like the same scenario will continue with the Poco M3. Redmi is preparing to launch the Redmi Note 10 4G in China later this month alongside the Redmi Note 9 5G series. Several certification websites indicated that the Poco M3 could be a rebranded Redmi Note 10 4G for global markets. Both the phones were spotted with the same model number- M2010J19SC.

Since the Redmi Note 10 4G already appeared on TENAA and Geekbench, we have the complete specifications of the smartphone. The Poco M3 will sport a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a teardrop notch on top. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The TENAA listing says the Note 10 4G will have a 48MP primary camera on the rear side and it will be backed by a 6000mAh battery.