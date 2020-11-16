BSNL Regularizes Two Promotional Bharat Fiber Plans Priced at Rs 525 and Rs 600



Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) announced that two circle specific Bharat Fiber plans that were earlier available on a promotional basis will now be available on “regular basis” in the respective circles. The two Bharat Fiber plans include the “Bharat Fiber 300GB CUL CS346” in the Odisha circle and the “Bharat Fiber BB Combo 400GB 525 Monthly” plan in the Haryana circle. The state-run operator in an internal release on Wednesday highlighted that the changes will be applicable with “immediate effect on regular basis” in the BSNL Odisha telecom Circle and the BSNL Haryana circle.

BSNL Bharat Fiber 300GB CUL CS346 Now Available on Regular Basis in Odisha Circle

The Bharat Fiber 300GB CUL CS346 plan enables users to browse up to 40 Mbps speed till 300GB with the operator restricting the speeds to 2 Mbps upon reaching the data limit. The operator also highlights that the users subscribed to the Bharat Fiber 300GB CUL CS346 plan will be able to make unlimited calls to any network across India.

The Bharat Fiber 300GB CUL CS346 plan carries a price tag of Rs 600 per month with the plan also available on a semi-annual, annual and biennial basis. The semi-annual pack of the Bharat Fiber 300GB CUL CS346 plan is priced at Rs 3600 while the annual and biennial packs are priced at Rs 7200 and Rs 14,400 respectively. The users subscribing to the annual and the biennial packs will be offered one month and three month of complimentary service for no added cost.

In late July, the state-run operator said that the Bharat Fiber 300GB CUL CS346 plan will be available to users on a promotional basis till October 27, 2020.

BSNL Bharat Fiber BB Combo 400GB 525 Monthly Plan Available on Regular Basis in Haryana Circle

Further, the Bharat Fiber BB Combo 400GB 525 Monthly plan in the Haryana circle carries a price tag of Rs 525 per month. The operator enables users subscribed to the Bharat Fiber BB Combo 400GB 525 Monthly plan to browse up to 25 Mbps speed till 400GB. The users on the Rs 525 monthly plan in the Haryana circle on hitting the 400GB data limit will be restricted to 1 Mbps speeds. The Bharat Fiber BB Combo 400GB 525 Monthly plan was introduced in July, 2019, on a promotional basis with the operator in mid August highlighting that the plan will be available till November 7, 2020.

Similar to most other Bharat Fiber plans, the BSNL users subscribed to the Rs 525 monthly plan in the Haryana circle will be offered unlimited calls to any network across India. The Bharat Fiber BB Combo 400GB 525 Monthly plan is also available for subscription on an annual and biennial basis. The annual pack of the Bharat Fiber BB Combo 400GB plan in the Haryana circle is priced at Rs 6300 while the biennial pack carries a price tag of Rs 16,600. The users subscribing to the annual and biennial packs will be offered one month and three months of complimentary service respectively for no additional cost.

However, the operator in its internal release highlighted that the Rs 525 monthly plan will not be made available in the Faridabad and Gurgaon Secondary Switching Area (SSA) of the BSNL Haryana circle.