Samsung Galaxy A32’s New Variant Receives Bluetooth SIG Certification

Earlier in January, Samsung launched the Galaxy A32 5G’s launch in Germany. Only after a month and a half, the 4G variant of the same handset made it to India. Now another variant of the handset from the South Korean tech giant has been spotted at the Bluetooth SIG certification platform. The launch of A32 4G in India was a disappointment for some users since they wanted a Samsung’s budget 5G device on their hands. However, the upcoming device from Samsung might make them happy.

Galaxy Jump Expected to Rebranded Version of Galaxy A32

According to a Gizmochina report, the new variant of the Samsung Galaxy A32 carries model number SM-A326K. The SM-A326K has allegedly been certified by the Bluetooth SIG. The device will go official as Galaxy Jump as per the listing.

The handset will mark its importance as the second smartphone after the Galaxy Quantum2 with a different branding than the typical Galaxy names. Similar to Galaxy Quantum2, the Galaxy Jump might be available in select regions.

The Galaxy Jump’s model number – SM-A326K, certainly raises speculations for it to be a rebranded version of Galaxy A32. It is however expected that the Galaxy Jump will not be a 4G variant, but a 5G variant of the A32. The Galaxy Jump is anticipated to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel with a quad-camera setup.

The four lenses in the camera are expected to be – 48MP wide-angle sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, 5MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the phone might come equipped with a 13MP lens. The handset is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC. The phone is said to run on One UI 3.0 (Android 11) and packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports a 15W fast charging. The phone is likely to feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security purpose.

Unfortunately, not much information is available on the Galaxy Jump even the price and availability are a mystery as of now. Since it is a leak we cannot determine anything accurately as of now but the good news is that we all will find out what the Galaxy Jump has to offer in the coming days officially from the company itself.