Redmi Note 8 (2021) Edition Spotted on Bluetooth SIG

According to a spotting by MySmartPrice, The Redmi Note 8 (2021) edition is reported to be a work in progress by the smartphone manufacturer with the model number M1908C3JGG as it received Bluetooth SIG certification. The Redmi sub-brand series by Xiaomi has made its mark in the smartphone market for the best budget devices offering fairly high-end specs for that price point. Every year with the Note series, they target budget-conscious consumers, and rightly so, their devices get out of stock pretty soon.

The original Redmi Note 8 was launched in 2019 with the same objective of providing above-average specs at a budget. Without any surprise, it had become one of the most popular devices at that price range. This is probably what is making the company go for a sequel to its three-year-old device. As we mentioned above, Redmi launches a new phone in the Note series every year. In 2021, Redmi also launched the Redmi Note 10. The launch of the Redmi Note 8 2021 edition is surely going to create some confusion amongst customers.

Redmi Note 8 (2021) Specifications

There were two listings made of the smartphone on the internet. The Bluetooth listing revealed that the device would run on MIUI 12+ that is Xiaomi’s in-house operating system, and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. Secondly, the device was also spotted on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website, which revealed that the device would be powered by MediaTek’s Helio G85 SoC, with a 4,000mAh battery along with 22.5W fast charging support. The device codenamed ‘biloba’ would also come with a 48-megapixel quad camera setup. It is said to be launched in two variants, one with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory and another with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal memory.

Original Redmi Note 8 (2019) Specifications

Although that’s all we know about the Redmi Note 8 2021 edition, for now, we can make a few guesses looking at the spec sheet of the original 2019 edition of the phone. The Redmi Note 8 2019 has a 6.29-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC chipset and had an Adreno 610 GPU.

With up to 6GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage, it also had expandable storage support via a microSD card. It, too, has a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. In terms of the camera department, it sports a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide lens, 2 MP macro lens and 2Mp depth sensor for better portrait shots. It comes with Bluetooth 5.0 instead of Bluetooth 5.2 on the latest 2021 edition.