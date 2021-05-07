Oppo Reno6 Pro Spotted on Malaysian SIRIM Certification

Oppo Reno6 Pro has been spotted on the Malaysian SIRIM certification website hinting towards an imminent launch

By May 7th, 2021 AT 1:42 PM
  • Mobiles & Tablets
  • Technology News
    Oppo Reno6 Pro

    Oppo is gearing up to launch its Reno6 series, and the handsets have already started making headlines. In the recent week, we have witnessed the handsets in a series of leaks and rumours. However, it is still uncertain in which market the company is planning to launch the Reno6 series. In the latest development, popular tipster Mukula Sharma has confirmed that the Oppo Reno6 Pro has been spotted on the Malaysian SIRIM certification website hinting towards an imminent launch in the Asian markets. Let’s have a closer look at the Oppo Reno6 Pro certification.

    Oppo Reno6 Pro Malaysian SIRIM

    Reno6
    Credit – Mukul Sharma

    According to the tipster, the Oppo Reno6 Pro has been listed on the Malaysian SIRIM certification site with model number CPH2247. The listing suggests that the handset might also make its way to the Asian markets. The tipster also claimed that the handset is listed on several other certifications sites with the same model number hinting towards an imminent launch. Besides, the listing didn’t reveal anything about the price, specifications and features of the handset.

    Going with the rumours, it has been reported that Oppo is planning to launch the Reno6 series on May 22 at its mid-year gala event. The company launched the first generation of the Reno series at the same event, so we can safely assume that the company might follow the same tradition.

    Some details about Oppo’s upcoming Reno6 Pro are already known from the previous leaks that suggest the smartphone might be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 chipset. The handset is said to be backed by up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Rumours claim that the handset is expected to arrive with a punch-hole cutout design that accommodates the selfie camera sensor.

    The Reno6 Pro is tipped to feature a 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rate display and runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11 out of the box. Reports also claim that the Reno 6 series might feature a 65W fast charging support. However, do note the company is yet to reveal anything officially, and we recommend you to take this information with a pinch of salt and wait for the official launch.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Karan Sharma covers telecom, smartphones, apps, cameras, gadgets, news, and more. Before joining TelecomTalk, Karan has worked for numerous publications. He is a travel enthusiast when is not tinkering with new gadgets or phones. So stay in tune with Karan to get some exciting exclusive and interesting news which matters to you.

