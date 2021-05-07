Gboard Can Now Be Used on Your Wear OS Based Smartwatch

Google’s Wear OS, the software that was supposed to bring the fight to Apple’s Wear OS, managed to do none of what was expected from it.

Be that as it may, it seems Google is not ready to give up on Wear OS since it has announced that it is going to be rolling out the Gboard keyboard to all Android smartwatches.

This might sound like a minor feat when compared to what the Apple Watch has to offer, and, indeed, this is not groundbreaking, but it will ensure that Google will have some aid when it comes to pushing Apple.

Gboard on Wear OS Devices: Sign Of Hope

Google’s Gboard is one of the most useful keyboards out there, with features like predictive input, swift typing and the ability to translate text from one language to another, but, in the case of its Wear OS version, it will serve as a tool to improve typing on Android smartwatches.

As per a post by Google, the new Gboard, when used, will make it a breeze to reply to a text, enter your password and search for new applications via the play store on your watch, making the process a little less cumbersome.

As part of this slew of updates, three key things will be available to Wear OS users who make use of Android smartwatches.

The first of these updates will give the user the ability to make use of multiple-input methods for communicating, such as a QWERTY keyboard, gesture-based typing, voice-input based hands-free typing. Emojis will also be supported.

Next up, there is enhanced suggestions and corrections which provide relevant text in relation to the conversation or text being typed. There is a preview screen that allows the user to review and edit their messages via predictions.

Finally, Google is also adding support for multiple languages, which can be accessed via a shortcut key, much like the Gboard on your smartphone. Gboard will support all languages that are part of Wear OS’s compatibility list.

Google has mentioned that the new Gboard for Wear OS will arrive in the coming days, so do keep an eye out for the same if you use a smartwatch from Oppo, Tag Heuer, Mobvoi, Hublot or Fossil, amongst others.

To top it all off, Google also said that there is more in store for the Android smartwatch ecosystem, which will be revealed at the upcoming Google IO conference, with rumours suggesting the much talked about Pixel Watch being slated for a launch during the conference.