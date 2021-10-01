Amazfit, one of the leading smartwatch brands in India, has announced priced deductions on multiple products. There are huge discounts on almost all of its smartwatches available in the Indian market. Instead of starting at Rs 3999, the Amazfit Smartwatches will now start at Rs 3499. The company is offering deals on the following smartwatches - GTS 2 Mini, GTR 2e, GTS 2e, GTS, GTR 2 Sport and GTS 2 from GT Series, Bip U and Bip U Pro from Bip series and T-Rex, T-Rex pro from rugged smartwatches. All of these smartwatches will be available at a discounted rate during the Diwali sale on Amazon and Flipkart.

Amazfit Smartwatches Reduced Price for Diwali Sale

Note that all of these smartwatches can be paired with their manufacturer’s application - Zepp. For the unaware, Amazfit is an independent smartwatch brand of Zepp Health. We have reviewed some of the Amazfit smartwatches (Amazfit GTR 2e review / Amazfit Bip U Pro review).

One thing that all of Amazfit’s products promise is high-quality performance. All of the smartwatches are geared towards keeping the fitness levels of their users in check. Some of its smartwatches also come with support for Alexa.

The GTR, GTS and T-Rex series smartwatches fall into the premium category, and the Bip U series smartwatches are the company’s affordable offerings. Since we have reviewed both the GTR series and the Bip U series products, it is safe to say that these are some quality products. Available at a discount, these smartwatches can be really good deals for you.

You can check out all the different models from the company and see which one’s design would go the best for your wrist. The Amazfit Bip U starts at Rs 3499 during the sale, and there’s a discount of up to Rs 2000 on select models. All of the discounted models are mentioned in the list above.