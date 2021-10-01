Oppo has launched a new smartphone in India, namely the Oppo A55. The device starts at Rs 15,490, and it feels a little over-priced looking at the memory variants and their specifications. The Oppo A55 comes with a triple-HD camera setup at the rear and has a large battery to run for longer times. It is a 4G device that will run on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11 out of the box. Let’s take a look at the complete specifications and price of the smartphone.

Oppo A55 Specifications

Oppo A55 comes with a 6.5-inch HD display offering an 89.2% screen-to-body ratio. As mentioned above, the device will run on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11 out of the box. Further, the device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

In the camera department, there is a triple-camera setup at the rear. The primary camera sensor at the rear is a 50MP AI lens paired with a 2MP Bokeh sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. The front camera sensor is a 16MP lens for selfies and video calling.

For additional security, the device comes with a fingerprint scanner at the side and also supports AI Face Unlock. There is a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It is a 4G device that weighs 193 grams and is 8.40mm thick.

Oppo A55 Price

The Oppo A55 has been launched in two different variants in India. The first variant comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage for Rs 15,490, and the second variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage comes for Rs 17,490. The device will be available from October 11, 2021, on Amazon and all the major retailers of the company. There are also card offers of up to Rs 3,000 for the users that you can check out on the website of the company.