iPhone 11, iPhone 12 or iPhone 13, What Should You Buy?

Following the launch of the iPhone 13 series, the prices of the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 12 series have fallen. In fact, with Flipkart’s Big Billion Days that is going to start soon, users will get even heavier discounts on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 series devices. It is expected that the iPhone 12 series might start at Rs 50,000 while the iPhone 11 series at Rs 40,000. If you are confused about which device you should go for, read till the end.

iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and iPhone 13, What is Perfect for You?

First of all, you should know that all these iPhones are going to perform impeccably for you. iPhone 11 series comes with A13 Bionic, iPhone 12 series with A14 Bionic, and iPhone 13 series with A15 Bionic.

Neither of the iPhones will be a slow experience for you. The difference will come in the design and the camera experience. The iPhone 13 will have the best camera features, followed by the iPhone 12 and then, at last, the iPhone 11.

You can play games and do almost everything on the iPhone 11 series devices than you can in the iPhone 12 series. The iPhone 13 series is the only device that features the ‘Cinematic Mode’ of Apple.

Then the design difference is there. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series very much look-alike, while the iPhone 11 series is totally different. But the iPhone 11 series devices are beautiful nonetheless.

In terms of features and OS, the iPhone 11 series will also run on the iOS 15, just like the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 series (given that the user updates). The thing is, if you are an average smartphone user who can live with a 4G device for the next 3 to 4 years, the iPhone 11 is still a great buy. iPhone 12 series is also good, but it is a little more expensive with a marginally better camera and a different design.

You could instead buy a larger memory variant of the iPhone 11 instead of going for the iPhone 12 series. There’s just one compromise with the older iPhones, and that is the battery. They don’t come with good battery life performance. If battery life and camera is the priority for you, iPhone 13 is for the win.

Here is the detailed difference between iPhone 11 vs iPhone 12 series.