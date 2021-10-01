Xiaomi has quietly launched the Redmi Note 10 Lite in India. The smartphone will go on the first sale from 12 AM, October 2, 2021. The device is available in three variants and four different colours. It is yet again an affordable Note 10 series smartphone from Redmi. The device packs a decent chipset and a large battery. Note that it is not a 5G smartphone. The Redmi Note 10 Lite has a quad-camera setup at the rear and comes with a 3.5mm audio jack at the bottom. Let’s take a look at the complete specifications and price of the smartphone.

Redmi Note 10 Lite Specifications

The Redmi Note 10 Lite comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ DotDisplay. There is Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the top for protecting the screen. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

There is a quad-camera setup at the rear where the primary sensor is a 48MP lens paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, 5MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. It can support video recording at 4K 30fps. The front camera sensor is a 16MP lens that can support 120fps Slo-Selfie mode.

The fingerprint sensor is present on top of the power button.

Redmi Note 10 Lite Price

The Redmi Note 10 Lite is available in three different variants in India. The first variant with 4GB+64GB is priced at Rs 13,999, the second variant with 4GB+128GB is priced at Rs 15,999, and the third variant with 6GB+128GB is priced at Rs 16,999. It is available in four different colours - Champagne Gold, Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black.

The device will go on the first sale on October 2, 2021, at 12 AM. It will be available on the official website of Xiaomi India.