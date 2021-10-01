Apple India is giving away free AirPods to users starting October 7, 2021. But there is a condition to the free offering. The user must purchase a new iPhone 12 from the Apple India store. The offer isn’t applicable on offline purchases of the device. The iPhone 13’s unavailability and low stock are definitely going to keep the discounted iPhone 12 series in the highlight this festive season. Now, to make the iPhone 12 series even more attractive, Apple is going to be offering free AirPods to the users.

Apple AirPods Pro Included as Well

First of all, note that Apple will only offer the free AirPods with the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12. The Pro models are not included in the offer. Further, all the AirPods, which are AirPods with wired charging case, AirPods with wireless charging case, and AirPods Pro, are available under the offer.

But Apple is definitely not expected to offer the AirPods Pro for completely free. Looking at the company’s education offer in India, it is expected that the only completely free AirPods offered to the users will be AirPods with wired charging case. The other two AirPods are expected to be available at a discounted price.

As mentioned above, this festive offer from Apple will start on October 7, 2021. The company has said that because of the shortage in stock supply, there might be delays in orders. Further, users can’t club this offer with the education offer that Apple is providing. All of the users in India are allowed a maximum of two promotion products.

Analysts have predicted that the iPhone 12 series will drive Apple’s sales in the festive season of India. This is because Apple is facing a supply shortage in the components of making the iPhone 13, and because of that, the smartphone is only available in limited quantities. Everyone should be ideally eligible to receive the offer from the company starting October 7, 2021.