Vodafone Idea (Vi) and Bharti Airtel both offer almost a similar postpaid plan. The plan that we are talking about comes for Rs 499. Both the companies offer them with the same kind of data benefits and other benefits. Even the over-the-top (OTT) benefits are almost similar. In scenarios such as this, it becomes hard to decide which plan one should go for. If you are looking for a postpaid plan around Rs 500 and are considering purchasing offerings between Airtel and Vi, here is everything you should know.

Bharti Airtel Rs 499 Postpaid Plan

Let’s first look at the benefits of either of the plans individually. The Rs 499 postpaid plan from Bharti Airtel offers users 75GB of data in a month. There is also a data rollover facility of up to 200GB. Users also get 100 SMS/day with this plan along with unlimited voice calling. The OTT benefits include Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Airtel Xstream Premium, and other Airtel Thanks benefits.

Once the users have consumed the fair-usage-policy (FUP) data offered by the plan, they will be charged 2 paise per MB of data consumption. As for the SMSes, after reaching the FUP limit users will be charged 10 paise per SMS. The benefits of Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar subscription is given for 1 year without any extra cost.

Vodafone Idea Rs 499 Postpaid Plan

The Vodafone Idea Rs 499 postpaid plan offers users unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/month, and 75GB of FUP data. The data rollover facility offered by this plan is also the same as Airtel’s which is 200GB. The additional benefits offered with the plan include a free subscription of Amazon Prime Video for 1 year and a Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Subscription for one year. There is also Vi Movies & TV subscription offered to the users.

In hindsight, Airtel’s plan look a tad bit better. This is largely because of the SMS benefits. With Vi’s plan, you get only 100 SMS/month but with Airtel’s plan, you get 100 SMS/day. Further, the additional benefits offered by Airtel’s plan are way more than what Vi offers to its users.

One of the biggest things that you should do before choosing either of the postpaid plans is identifying the kind of network service that particular operator is offering where you live and work. Anyway, just looking at the benefits, there’s no doubt that Bharti Airtel’s Rs 499 postpaid plan is better than what Vodafone Idea is offering for the same price.